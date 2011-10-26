Texans' Johnson one step closer to return from injured hammy

The latest signs continue to point toward Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson making his return from a hamstring injury Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Johnson took part in full practice with the Texans Wednesday, according to the team, leading coach Gary Kubiak to tell reporters the receiver looked good while running and would be considered day to day this week.
Kubiak indicated he would defer to Johnson on the injury to ensure they handle the situation correctly. Johnson strained his right hamstring against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4 and has missed the last three games.
The Texans have never put a timeline on Johnson's return, but Kubiak's confidence earlier this week was difficult to ignore. It now appears Johnson has taken the next step in making that happen.
Fullback James Casey (chest) also practiced Wednesday, while linebacker Brian Cushing (illness) sat out.