Texans' Johnson hopes to shake ankle injury, play vs. Giants

Andre Johnson practiced Thursday with his ailing right ankle in a brace and said he expects to play in the Houston Texans' game this weekend against the New York Giants.
Texans coach Gary Kubiak said the status of Johnson, who sat out last weekend's victory over the Oakland Raiders, will be a "game-time" decision, but the four-time Pro Bowl receiver said he was anxious to be back on the field.
"I plan on playing, but at the same time, if it was up to me, I would have tried to play last Sunday," Johnson said after Thursday's practice. "Coach Kubiak is in charge of all of that. I'm not sure if they'll have me work out or not before the game. ... I just plan on playing. I'll find out more as the week goes on."
Johnson injured the ankle Sept. 19 during a 30-27 road victory over the Washington Redskins and aggravated it one week later in a 27-13 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He missed two practices last week and was listed by Kubiak as a game-time decision, but the receiver didn't play.
"It feels better than it felt a week ago," said Johnson, who was limited in Thursday's practice. "At this point last week, I wasn't able to practice, so me being able to go out there running around ... and I also ran yesterday. It feels better. I mean, of course, it's not 100 percent, but I feel I'm able to go out there and play.
"It's a little soreness here and there at times, but at the same time, I mean, it's not nothing where it's, like, killing me."
Jacoby Jones, who replaced Johnson in the lineup against Oakland, left that game with a strained calf muscle and hasn't practiced this week. Kubiak said Jones' status also is a game-time decision.
Johnson's ability to perform at or near his capabilities will play a role in the decision on whether or not he plays, Kubiak said.
"(There's) going to be a risk whenever he comes back, regardless," the coach said. "We would never put a guy out there that we didn't think could protect himself and play at a level that we think you need to play at. This week will be no different from last week from that standpoint, but he's way ahead of where he was last week at this point."
Kubiak said Johnson "took what we expected for him today. He was limited for practice, but he did practice, and (we'll) see how he comes out of it. It was very encouraging as we work toward the weekend."
Johnson wore a brace Thursday to keep his ankle stable and was pleased with the results.
"I've never played in a brace before," he said. "Today is the first time cutting and stuff in it. That was kind of new for me. I was just trying to get adjusted to that. They're making so more adjustments to it ... trying to make it as comfortable as possible for me. I'll go out there tomorrow and do some more stuff."