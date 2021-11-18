Texans' Jeff Driskel switching positions from quarterback to tight end

A rare position change is happening in Houston.
Jeff Driskel will be making the switch from quarterback to tight end, according to Texans TEs coach Andy Bischoff.
Calling the 28-year-old "a rare athlete," Bischoff said Driskel is full-time participant in the TE room going forward and there's a possibility he could contribute on special teams as well. How soon we see Driskel catching passes and making blocks as a TE or running up and down the field as a special teamer remains to be seen.
"We're more looking at this as a developmental process," said Bischoff, via Aaron Reiss of The Athletic.
With the Texans QB room filled with Tyrod Taylor, rookie Davis Mills and Deshaun Watson, Driskel has yet to see the field this season. A position switch may change that.
Driskel has made nine starts (1-8 record) as a QB in the league with the Bengals, Lions and Broncos, amassing 2,120 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Running the ball as a QB, Driskel has shown his athleticism with 309 yards off 53 attempts (5.8 YPA) with three rushing TDs in his career. He has even caught a six-yard pass as a QB in 2019 with Detroit. Driskel was a sixth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2016 NFL Draft.
Driskel signed with Houston as a free agent this past offseason and was recently signed to the active roster from the practice squad.