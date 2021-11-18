Texans' Jeff Driskel switching positions from quarterback to tight end

A rare position change is happening in Houston.

﻿Jeff Driskel﻿ will be making the switch from quarterback to tight end, according to Texans TEs coach Andy Bischoff.

Calling the 28-year-old "a rare athlete," Bischoff said Driskel is full-time participant in the TE room going forward and there's a possibility he could contribute on special teams as well. How soon we see Driskel catching passes and making blocks as a TE or running up and down the field as a special teamer remains to be seen.

"We're more looking at this as a developmental process," said Bischoff, via Aaron Reiss of The Athletic.

With the Texans QB room filled with ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿, rookie ﻿Davis Mills﻿ and ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿, Driskel has yet to see the field this season. A position switch may change that.

Driskel has made nine starts (1-8 record) as a QB in the league with the Bengals, Lions and Broncos, amassing 2,120 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Running the ball as a QB, Driskel has shown his athleticism with 309 yards off 53 attempts (5.8 YPA) with three rushing TDs in his career. He has even caught a six-yard pass as a QB in 2019 with Detroit. Driskel was a sixth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2016 NFL Draft.