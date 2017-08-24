Around the NFL

Texans' Jaelen Strong suspended one game by NFL

Published: Aug 24, 2017 at 09:23 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Houston Texans receiver Jaelen Strong has been suspended for the opening game of the 2017 season.

The team released a statement on the suspension:

*Jaelen Strong of the Houston Texans has been suspended without pay for the first game of the 2017 regular season for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse. *

Strong will be eligible to return to the Texans' active roster on Monday, September 11 following the team's September 10 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Strong is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Strong's appeal of the suspension was denied.

Strong was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona, in February 2016 on a marijuana possession charge.

In two seasons with the Texans the second-round pick has played in 18 games (including three starts), compiling 28 receptions for 292 yards and three touchdowns.

According to Texans coaches, Strong enjoyed a solid training camp and preseason. In two preseason games, he's earned three receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown in limited snaps.

The suspension further diminishes the Texans' receiving corps for the opening game. Houston wideout Will Fuller is expected to miss the first month of the season with a broken collarbone. Braxton Miller also has been dealing with an ankle injury, and star receiver DeAndre Hopkins has missed time with a hand ailment.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory to miss multiple weeks after injuring calf in practice

Dallas' banged-up pass-rushing unit has sustained another significant blow in the form of a calf injury  to standout edge rusher Randy Gregory.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Nov. 11

The Cardinals managed to win on the road in Week 9 without a collection of key players, and they're getting one back in time for Week 10. A.J. Green has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Arizona's Thursday practice.
news

NFL teams, players honor military on Veterans Day

In honor of Veterans Day, NFL players and teams paid homage to America's servicemen and women.
news

Patrick Mahomes not interested in changing style despite struggles: 'I'm gonna take shots'

The 2021 Chiefs are not who we thought they were -- at least not yet. And with the offense uncharacteristically sputtering, Patrick Mahomes is adamant about continuing to try to do what has worked in the past.
news

Cam Newton to visit with Panthers in possible reunion with former team

With the Panthers in need of depth at the QB position, the club plans to meet with free agent Cam Newton, who led the franchise for the first nine years of his career.
news

Sean McDermott on Bills' offensive imbalance: 'Adjustments are being made'

The Buffalo Bills' offensive is mired in an imbalance problem, that become most apparent during last week's loss to the Jaguars. Head coach Sean McDermott promised Wednesday that "adjustments are being made".
news

Free-agent WR Odell Beckham to take some time before deciding on next team

Those eagerly anticipating an end to "Odell Watch" will have to wait a little longer. The free-agent WR is expected to take his time before deciding his next NFL home.
news

Panthers DE Brian Burns criticizes questionable Mac Jones tackle: 'I think it's some bull'

A controversial tackle in Week 9 thrusted Mac Jones and Brian Burns into the national spotlight for not-so-great reasons. On Wednesday, the Panthers DE addressed the Patriots QB's actions.
news

Packers activate David Bakhtiari (ACL) off PUP list, star LT eligible to play Week 10

The Packers offense received wonderful news on Wednesday regarding the pending return of All-Pro OT David Bakhtiari, who has yet to play a game in 2021.
news

Week 10 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle) optimistic about Week 10 return vs. Panthers

It's looking more likely that ﻿Kyler Murray﻿'s ankle injury will cost him just one game. The Cardinals QB said Wednesday that he's made "crazy" progress in recovering from the injury and is optimistic about his availability to play against the Panthers.
news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) headed to IR, facing 4-6 week recovery

﻿Sam Darnold﻿ will head to injured reserve after suffering a shoulder injury.

Panthers HC Matt Rhule said his starting QB will end up on IR with a 4-6 week timeline on his recovery.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW