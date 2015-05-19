Texans' Jadeveon Clowney 'right on track' in rehab

The health of Jadeveon Clowney weighs heavily on the minds of most Houston Texans fanatics. One young fan in particular is persistent in his goal to get daily updates on the second-year player.
"Every night when I get home, he asks me how Clowney's doing," O'Brien said in a recent season ticket holder Town Hall conference call, via the team's official website. "This is probably the question that I get asked the most."
So, coach, how is the former No. 1 overall pick doing in his rehab from microfracture surgery?
"I've been impressed with the way JD's been working," O'Brien said. "He's been out there. He's in early. He's rehabbing. But he's also being able to take part in some of the things that we do in the weight room. He's not able to do all of the things that we do on the field just yet, because of his rehab. But he's on the right track."
The team has been consistent in its encouragement regarding the outside linebacker's health in 2015. One of the most hyped athletes to enter the NFL in recent memory, Clowney only played in four games last season.
If he suffers another injury-plagued year, the "biggest bust of all-time" debates will rage.
