Texans' Jadeveon Clowney 'right on track' in rehab

Published: May 19, 2015
Kevin Patra

The health of Jadeveon Clowney weighs heavily on the minds of most Houston Texans fanatics. One young fan in particular is persistent in his goal to get daily updates on the second-year player.

This 10-year-old inquisitor named Michael happens to be the son of Texans coach Bill O'Brien.

"Every night when I get home, he asks me how Clowney's doing," O'Brien said in a recent season ticket holder Town Hall conference call, via the team's official website. "This is probably the question that I get asked the most."

So, coach, how is the former No. 1 overall pick doing in his rehab from microfracture surgery?

"I've been impressed with the way JD's been working," O'Brien said. "He's been out there. He's in early. He's rehabbing. But he's also being able to take part in some of the things that we do in the weight room. He's not able to do all of the things that we do on the field just yet, because of his rehab. But he's on the right track."

The team has been consistent in its encouragement regarding the outside linebacker's health in 2015. One of the most hyped athletes to enter the NFL in recent memory, Clowney only played in four games last season.

If he can stay healthy, Clowney will give the Texans one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL and a dynamic pass-rushing tandem with J.J. Watt.

If he suffers another injury-plagued year, the "biggest bust of all-time" debates will rage.

