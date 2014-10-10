Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: 'I want to hit somebody'

The Houston Texans don't play their next game until a Monday night matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 20.
That date represents the six-week anniversary of Jadeveon Clowney's arthroscopic knee surgery. The No. 1 overall pick hopes that day will also mark his return to action.
"I want to hit somebody," he added. "Ain't hit nobody in a long time, in about a month. I'm looking forward to that."
"We have 10 days here, we've got some time to let that sort out," O'Brien said. "Right now it's iffy whether he'd be ready for Pittsburgh or not."
Clowney had a front-row seat for J.J. Watt's dominating performance in a 33-28 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. He believes he can be that same type of force when healthy.
"I just tell him, boy, I remember I used to do that in college," Clowney said. "He be like, 'Yeah, I know. Need to do that on the next level.' "
