Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: 'I want to hit somebody'

Published: Oct 10, 2014 at 12:19 PM

The Houston Texans don't play their next game until a Monday night matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 20.

That date represents the six-week anniversary of Jadeveon Clowney's arthroscopic knee surgery. The No. 1 overall pick hopes that day will also mark his return to action.

"I would like that," Clowney said, according to ESPN.com.

"I want to hit somebody," he added. "Ain't hit nobody in a long time, in about a month. I'm looking forward to that."

Texans coach Bill O'Brien isn't sure if Clowney will be ready for Week 7.

"We have 10 days here, we've got some time to let that sort out," O'Brien said. "Right now it's iffy whether he'd be ready for Pittsburgh or not."

Clowney had a front-row seat for J.J. Watt's dominating performance in a 33-28 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. He believes he can be that same type of force when healthy.

"I just tell him, boy, I remember I used to do that in college," Clowney said. "He be like, 'Yeah, I know. Need to do that on the next level.' "

The pairing of Watt and Clowney has the highest ceiling of any defensive twosome in recent memory. Their talent combined is what the Texans dreamed of when they called Clowney's name first at Radio City Music Hall.

