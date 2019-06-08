Around the NFL

Texans interviewing former Browns GM Ray Farmer

Published: Jun 08, 2019 at 10:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Andrea-Hagemann_1400x1000
Andie Hagemann

Around The NFL Writer

The Houston Texans have started the search for their next general manager.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Texans will interview former Cleveland Browns GM Ray Farmer on Saturday for the vacant position.

The news comes one day after the Texans surprisingly parted ways with Brian Gaine, who was hired as the GM in January 2018 after previously serving as the franchise's director of player personnel from 2014-2016.

The Texans' meeting with Farmer is the first interview conducted for the position.

Farmer's stint in Cleveland last just two seasons (2014 and 2015), before he and then-head coach Mike Pettine were terminated in January 2016 following a 3-13 record.

Farmer isn't the only name being tossed into the candidate pool. On Friday, Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Texans are expected to request an interview with New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio. But the Patriots will have to first grant permission for Caserio to be interviewed.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones: You don't win the Super Bowl in the offseason

Stephen Jones noted Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan that the Cowboys aren't "done yet in free agency," but highlighted that even the future additions -- including in next week's draft -- wouldn't make or break the team.

news

Falcons LT Jake Matthews: 'Definitely surreal' Matt Ryan is no longer in Atlanta

Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews spent eight seasons protecting quarterback Matt Ryan's blind side. But now with Ryan in Indianapolis, Marcus Mariota is expected to start under center.

news

Justin Fields hopes new coaching staff 'will just tailor the plays to my skill set'

In his rookie campaign, Bears quarterback Justin Fields started 10 games, completing 58.9% of his passes for 1,870 yards, seven TDs, 10 interceptions and a 73.2 passer rating. There were flashes of a big arm and athletic ability, but inconsistent processing led to struggles.

news

Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. confident 'momentum and everything hasn't slowed down' after torn meniscus sidelined him for 2021 season

With Kevin O'Connell taking over the Vikings' head coaching reins, there is optimism aplenty in the Twin Cities, particularly for the offense, and tight end Irv Smith's healthy return is even more reason for anticipation.

news

Free-agent WR Jarvis Landry visiting with Saints on Wednesday

Former Dolphins, Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is visiting the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Buccaneers say they've had no discussions with Tom Brady on contract extension

Just how much longer Tom Brady intends to play remains to be seen, but for now, there has been no talk between Brady and the Bucs regarding extending him past the 2022 season.

news

Rams' Cooper Kupp not focused on resetting receiver market after lucrative offseason across NFL

Following a season in which he led the league in every major receiving category, Rams WR Cooper Kupp is hoping to receive compensation that allows his team to remain competitive as he enters a contract year.

news

New Panthers OC Ben McAdoo declares Sam Darnold as starting quarterback, then walks back statement

New Panthers OC Ben McAdoo named Sam Darnold the team's starting quarterback before realizing he jumped to a conclusion far too early as offseason programs ramp up.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, April 19

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had an anti-inflammatory shot in his arm last month, but said he's feeling good on L.A.'s first day of voluntary offseason practices.

news

Kyler Murray, veteran teammates won't attend Cardinals' voluntary workouts

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and many of his fellow veteran teammates will not participate in Arizona's offseason conditioning program, instead training on their own, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Baker Mayfield not expected to attend start of Browns' voluntary offseason workout program

Baker Mayfield isn't expected to attend the start of the Cleveland Browns' voluntary offseason workouts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz: We were a better offense with Amari Cooper

Following the offseason trade of Amari Cooper, Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz says there's plenty of room for other Dallas pass-catchers to step their game up in his absence.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW