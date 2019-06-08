Texans interviewing former Browns GM Ray Farmer

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Texans will interview former Cleveland Browns GM Ray Farmer on Saturday for the vacant position.
The news comes one day after the Texans surprisingly parted ways with Brian Gaine, who was hired as the GM in January 2018 after previously serving as the franchise's director of player personnel from 2014-2016.
Farmer's stint in Cleveland last just two seasons (2014 and 2015), before he and then-head coach Mike Pettine were terminated in January 2016 following a 3-13 record.
Farmer isn't the only name being tossed into the candidate pool. On Friday, Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Texans are expected to request an interview with New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio. But the Patriots will have to first grant permission for Caserio to be interviewed.