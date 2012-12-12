Texans host Colts in surprisingly huge game

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Week 15 primer:
» Ranking games in order of intrigue

Why this game is intriguing: The fact that this Week 15 game is actually important -- and will be entertaining -- is stunning. By this point, we thought the Indianapolis Colts would be pondering their draft spot, while the Houston Texans would be on cruise control in the AFC South. Yet Andrew Luck and some superhuman will have the Colts as almost a playoff lock, with seven wins in their last eight games. Meanwhile, the Texans just suffered a humbling beatdown in New England. If the Colts beat Houston at Reliant Stadium -- no easy task -- they'll be just one game back in the division race. Luck faces a true test in trying to throw through the trees that line the Texans' defensive front. And a still-growing Indy D must stop Arian Foster. The Colts might be catching the Texans, who won't be in a good mood after Monday night's embarrassing debacle, at the wrong time.

