Texans hire Hall of Famer Matthews as offensive assistant

HOUSTON -- The Texans have hired Hall of Fame lineman Bruce Matthews as an assistant offensive coach.
The move announced Friday is the first coaching job for Matthews. He retired in 2001 after 19 seasons with the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans. He ranks second to Jackie Slater of the Rams in longest tenure with one franchise.
The 47-year-old Matthews was a first-round pick by the Oilers in 1983. He appeared in 296 games, starting 292. He started at all five positions on the offensive line.
