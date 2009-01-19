Texans hire David Gibbs as secondary coach

Gibbs, the son of Texans' assistant head coach Alex Gibbs, spent the past three seasons coaching the defensive backs for the Kansas City Chiefs. Before that, Gibbs coached the secondary for the Denver Broncos from 2001-04.
Gibbs replaces Jon Hoke, who was fired along with defensive coordinator Richard Smith and defensive line coach Jethro Franklin after the Texans finished 8-8 for the second straight season.
The Texans ranked 22nd in total defense (336.6 yards per game) and were minus-10 in turnover margin after forcing only 22 takeaways, third-lowest in the AFC.
David Gibbs was a defensive back for Colorado from 1987-90 and served as a graduate assistant at Oklahoma from 1991-92. He worked as an assistant at Colorado (1993-94), Kansas (1995-96) and Minnesota (1997-00) before earning his first NFL job with the Broncos, where Houston coach Gary Kubiak was the offensive coordinator from 1995-05.
The Texans promoted senior defensive assistant Frank Bush to replace Smith. They have yet to name a replacement for Franklin.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press