Texans guard Ed Ingram: Landing in Houston was 'best thing to ever happen' to my career

Ed Ingram found a home in Houston. Now he's ready to take his game to the next level.
After three forgettable seasons in Minnesota, wherein he lost his starting gig, the former second-round pick was shipped to the Texans last offseason. He enjoyed his best season, allowing a career-low 6.4% pressure rate. He credited offensive line coach Cole Popovich with his improved play.
"What better place for them to be than Houston?" Ingram told Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. "I came here, I excelled. Shout out to Cole Popovich. He never let me get complacent, and he always challenged me. Personally, I've always thought I'm a great player. All I need is the right person to help me. Coming here was probably the best thing to ever happen to me in my career, coming here and having a coach.
"Pretty much take me under his wing and kind of hone in my skills, because the skills were there. It just needed to be honed in and just controlled a little bit. It has helped me out tremendously."
Ingram inked a three-year extension to remain in Houston this offseason. He was the best piece of the Texans' offensive line last year -- a group that woefully struggled to open holes in the ground game or consistently protect C.J. Stroud.
The Texans underwent another offensive line overhaul this offseason after years of inconsistency. The club retained Ingram and added former Pro Bowl guard Wyatt Teller, veteran tackle Braden Smith and first-round center Keylan Rutledge. Along with 2025 second-rounder Aireontae Ersery, those five should enter camp as the favorites for the starting gigs, with veteran Trent Brown, Blake Fisher, Evan Brown and fourth-round rookie Febechi Nwaiwu battling for roles.
"The offensive line, we have jelled together quite well," Ingram said. "I feel like Pop has got a good group of guys in a room together. We are all like-minded and all have one common goal, which is just showing each and everybody that the line here, that it's changed. We're doing a complete 180, and we're a different line, we're a different unit, and that the team can rely on us to run behind us, block for C.J. and we're going to have a great year."
The Texans have a defense worthy of a Super Bowl run. It was the offense that let them down in 2025. If the D remains as nasty, and the offense improves, Houston is a threat to run to SoFi Stadium in February.
"We fight for each other every day," Ingram said of the entire Houston squad. "Appreciate everybody that supported me, that has been supporting me, that will support me. We're going to have a great year this year. We're going to win a game. Mark my words, we're going to that Super Bowl."
If they do make it to the Super Bowl, it will be because the offensive line made significant strides forward.