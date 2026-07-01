Texans guard Ed Ingram: Landing in Houston was 'best thing to ever happen' to my career

Ingram inked a three-year extension to remain in Houston this offseason. He was the best piece of the Texans' offensive line last year -- a group that woefully struggled to open holes in the ground game or consistently protect C.J. Stroud.

"The offensive line, we have jelled together quite well," Ingram said. "I feel like Pop has got a good group of guys in a room together. We are all like-minded and all have one common goal, which is just showing each and everybody that the line here, that it's changed. We're doing a complete 180, and we're a different line, we're a different unit, and that the team can rely on us to run behind us, block for C.J. and we're going to have a great year."

The Texans have a defense worthy of a Super Bowl run. It was the offense that let them down in 2025. If the D remains as nasty, and the offense improves, Houston is a threat to run to SoFi Stadium in February.

"We fight for each other every day," Ingram said of the entire Houston squad. "Appreciate everybody that supported me, that has been supporting me, that will support me. We're going to have a great year this year. We're going to win a game. Mark my words, we're going to that Super Bowl."