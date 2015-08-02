Texans' goal is Aug. 17 return for Jadeveon Clowney

Houston, we are close to liftoff.
After a lengthy recovery from a meniscus tear, Jadeveon Clowney might be back playing football sooner than we once thought.
At Texans camp on Sunday, coach Bill O'Brien told reporters that the team's goal is for Clowney to return to the field on Aug. 17, per the team website. The mid-August return date means Clowney likely would miss only Houston's first preseason game, if all goes according to plan.
The Texans placed Clowney on the active/PUP list earlier this week despite claims from the team doctor that he looked "spectacular." Clowney underwent microfracture surgery in December and was originally slated to be back by September, so by all measures, his recovery is going according to plan.
However, all that depends on how -- or if -- Clowney performs in camp.
