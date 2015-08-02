Around the NFL

Texans' goal is Aug. 17 return for Jadeveon Clowney

Published: Aug 02, 2015 at 07:17 AM

Houston, we are close to liftoff.

After a lengthy recovery from a meniscus tear, Jadeveon Clowney might be back playing football sooner than we once thought.

At Texans camp on Sunday, coach Bill O'Brien told reporters that the team's goal is for Clowney to return to the field on Aug. 17, per the team website. The mid-August return date means Clowney likely would miss only Houston's first preseason game, if all goes according to plan.

The Texans placed Clowney on the active/PUP list earlier this week despite claims from the team doctor that he looked "spectacular." Clowney underwent microfracture surgery in December and was originally slated to be back by September, so by all measures, his recovery is going according to plan.

There's naturally a lot of hype around this Texans defense, which could boast a two-headed monster on the defensive line with a healthy Clowney and a dominant J.J. Watt threatening quarterbacks.

However, all that depends on how -- or if -- Clowney performs in camp.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Tom Brady's lawsuit and debates which veteran players are most likely to be cut.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor hopeful of extension before season: 'It's kind of on them right now'

Following an injury plagued 2022 campaign, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor's goal is to be ready for training camp and also hopeful of working out an extension before the 2023 season kicks off.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, June 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) feeling right entering 2023: 'This is as good as I've felt since 2019'

After dealing with a major ankle injury that has hindered much of his past three seasons, Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley finally feels like his All-Pro self entering 2023.

news

Bills WR Stefon Diggs present at practice after missing Tuesday's session

Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs is back in the building and participating mandatory minicamp on Wednesday after skipping Tuesday's practice.

news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce plans on playing 'until the wheels fall off' as he enters 11th season

Entering his 11th season, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce was asked at the Chiefs' mandatory minicamp how long he plans to play.

news

Saints WR Chris Olave striving to improve after promising rookie season: 'I want to be the best'

Following a stellar rookie season, Saints WR Chris Olave aims to improve his contested catch skills and YAC along his ongoing quest to 'be the best' in Year 2.

news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson eager to prove he's still 'Mr. INT' after season-ending injury in 2022

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson recounts a 2022 campaign didn't live up to his expectations and how it's fueling his excitement as he continues to rehab an injured knee.

news

Bears' Justin Jones blasts 'obnoxious' Packers fans: 'Half of them don't even know football'

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones was asked Tuesday about facing the Green Bay Packers now that Aaron Rodgers is in New York. The DT, who joined the Bears in 2022 after four years with the Chargers, took the question and ran with it.

news

Vikings' Justin Jefferson attends minicamp, will be at training camp with or without new deal

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was back in uniform for Minnesota's mandatory minicamp on Tuesday after skipping voluntary organized team activities earlier this offseason, and he plans to report to July's training camp with or without a new contract.

news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire was never 'down and out' during injury-plagued 2022 season

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire struggled through a season of inefficiency and injuries during his third year in Kansas City, his worst yet as a pro, but he doesn't look back on 2022 as a reason to stay down.

news

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles on Shaquil Barrett practicing less than two months after death of daughter: 'I'm sure it's not easy'

Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles lauded Pro Bowl OLB Shaquil Barrett's fortitude as he attended Tuesday's minicamp practice.

news

Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell can see retaining Danielle Hunter as 'real outcome' despite trade rumors

Danielle Hunter's future in Minnesota is in jeopardy, and he could become the latest Vikings veteran to pack his bags for a new destination. It's not guaranteed, though, at least not in the eyes of coach Kevin O'Connell.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More