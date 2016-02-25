Texans GM: Team won't cut Arian Foster due to salary

"I met with Arian a couple weeks ago, he's doing well," Smith said. "One of the things that I was so disappointed for him for last year is because he worked, he probably had his best offseason last year and to see the injuries occur last year was disappointing primarily because I knew how hard he had worked. He's right back at that, he's got the right mindset. He came in and talked to me a couple weeks ago to make sure that we knew that. And I believe him. He'll bounce back. He'll be fine."