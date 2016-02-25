Around the NFL

Texans GM: Team won't cut Arian Foster due to salary

Published: Feb 25, 2016 at 04:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

INDIANAPOLIS -- If Arian Foster's days in Houston are numbered, it won't be due to his salary.

When asked point-blank if Foster would be on the roster at his current salary, Texans general manager Rick Smith said Foster's salary isn't prohibitive.

"As it relates to all the free agent conversations, I'm never really going to tell you one way or the other what we are doing, but I will tell you this: his salary is not a reason why we would cut Arian," Smith said.

Foster is set to make $6.5 million in the final year of his contract. The Texans would incur $2.3 million in dead money by cutting the running back. Houston will have more than $30 million in salary-cap space.

The qualification is key when discussing Foster's future.

If money truly isn't an issue, we wouldn't expect the Texans to cut bait with the running back prior to the start of free agency. That doesn't mean Foster wouldn't be cut during the offseason or perhaps training camp, if he isn't fully recovered from his latest bevy of soft-tissue injuries.

Smith added that he thinks Foster will "bounce back" in 2016.

"I met with Arian a couple weeks ago, he's doing well," Smith said. "One of the things that I was so disappointed for him for last year is because he worked, he probably had his best offseason last year and to see the injuries occur last year was disappointing primarily because I knew how hard he had worked. He's right back at that, he's got the right mindset. He came in and talked to me a couple weeks ago to make sure that we knew that. And I believe him. He'll bounce back. He'll be fine."

Coach Bill O'Brien was less enthusiastic, lumping the running back in with the rest of the players being evaluated when asked if the running back was in his plans for 2016.

"Everybody that was on the 2015 team, everybody is being evaluated, discussed. So as being in the plans, sure, everybody's in the plans," O'Brien said.

When healthy, Foster is one of the most talented runners in the NFL. Sadly, the 29 year old hasn't been healthy much in his career. He played just four games in 2015 and hasn't played a full 16-game slate since 2012.

Perhaps his salary won't get him cut, but the door is remains open for the Texans to move on from an aging running back that can't stay healthy.

Other things we learned:

  1. When asked about Texans owner Bob McNair's comments that the team needs to add "reliable quarterback play," O'Brien said he takes it as an edict from on high.

"Whatever Mr. McNair says is what we'll do," O'Brien said. "That's always been my mantra."

  1. The Texans' brass was asked myriad times about drafting a quarterback, mostly speaking amorphously about what they desire in a signal-caller. O'Brien was asked about Christian Hackenberg, whom he coached at Penn State. The coach praised the young quarterback's arm and intelligence, but added there were also other players he's scouted who own similar characteristics.
  1. O'Brien said he liked what receiver Jaelen Strong brought to the table as a rookie, after the wideout dropped weight and got in shape. "We believe he has a really good future for us," O'Brien said. The Texans need Strong to step up opposite DeAndre Hopkins.
  1. Smith pointed to injuries, not work ethic or ability, as the reason for Jadeveon Clowney's early career struggles.

"When he's been on the field he's been pretty disruptive, pretty impactful," Smith said. "It's just that he's suffered some injuries ...

"From the standpoint of luck, hopefully the guy has had his share of injury and that he will have an opportunity to play and play for an extended amount of time."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Jan. 4

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire has a chance to play Saturday versus the Broncos, per coach Andy Reid. Plus, more news from around the NFL.
news

Baker Mayfield ruled out for Week 18; Browns QB to have shoulder surgery as soon as possible

Browns QB Baker Mayfield won't play in Week 18 and will have shoulder surgery as soon as possible, coach Kevin Stefanksi told reporters on Tuesday. 
news

Titans LB Bud Dupree cited for misdemeanor assault following altercation at pharmacy

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was cited by Nashville Police for misdemeanor assault on Tuesday following a Sunday altercation at a local pharmacy.
news

Black College Football Hall of Fame announces Class of 2022

The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced its 2022 class on Tuesday and will induct its seven newest members on June 18, 2022.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of 2021 NFL season

Playoff-clinching scenarios within the AFC and NFC ahead of the final week of the 2021 regular season.
news

Jerry Jones says Cowboys intend to play starters in Week 18 vs. Eagles: 'We plan to play to win'

Of all the Week 18 outcomes that can impact NFC playoff seedings, very few of them would allow the Cowboys to improve their current standing as the No. 4 seed. Nevertheless, the club has no intention of resting starters ahead of the first round of the playoffs when they close the regular season Saturday against the Eagles.
news

Rams coach Sean McVay expects Cam Akers (Achilles) to play 'in some form or fashion' vs. 49ers

During his weekly show, Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Akers is set to play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers after tearing his Achilles in July.
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp: 'It wouldn't seem right to' break records in 17-game season

Mark ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ down alongside those in favor of breaking down records according to the number of games played. The Rams' star receiver has the chance to break big records in Week 18 against the 49ers, but said Monday he thinks any he sets should come with an asterisk.
news

Washington Football Team to unveil new name and logo Feb. 2

The Washington Football Team announced it'll announce its new team name Feb. 2. Team president Jason Wright did rule out two potential names -- Wolves and RedWolves -- citing trademarks held by other teams.
news

Baker Mayfield says he'll undergo shoulder surgery; QB undecided on whether he'll play in Week 18

Baker Mayfield has battled injury all season, and the Browns QB finally admitted surgery is coming. Following Monday night's 26-14 loss to the Steelers, Mayfield said he plans to undergo surgery on the torn labrum in his shoulder, but a timetable has yet to be determined.
news

Steelers' T.J. Watt closes in on sack record, but doesn't care about stats: 'Just trying to be a game-wrecker'

After sacking Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield four times on Monday night, Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has 21.5 sacks on the season, one behind Michael Strahan's record 22.5 set in 2001.
news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger goes out a winner at Heinz Field: 'This is the best place to play'

Awash in memories, ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ was able to walk away from Heinz Field a winner, kneel out a victory and take a victory lap following his Pittsburgh Steelers' 26-14 triumph over the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW