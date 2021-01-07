Around the NFL

New Texans GM Nick Caserio wants to 'build something special' in Houston

Jan 07, 2021
The Houston Texans made the signing of new general manager Nick Caserio official on Thursday.

"The Houston Texans are an organization committed to excellence. Since the start of our search, we have been steadfast on identifying a general manager that embodies what it means to be a Houston Texan, and it is Nick Caserio," Texans Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Cal McNair said in a statement. "Nick is an incredibly hard worker, disciplined, a man of integrity and high character. He has a tremendous amount of experience building a winning franchise and we have faith he will continue his success as a Texan. Nick has an unparalleled reputation around the league amongst his peers. We couldn't be more excited to name him our new general manager and to welcome his family to Houston."

The Texans attempted to interview Caserio back in 2019 but were blocked by the Patriots. This time around, Houston nabbed its man.

"On behalf of my wife Kathleen and our entire family, I'm very humbled and honored by this opportunity to be the general manager of the Houston Texans," said Caserio said in a statement. "We would like to thank Janice, Cal and Hannah McNair for their belief in us that we can build something special that embraces the accomplishments of the past and accepts the challenges in front of us in our desire to be best. This moment would not be possible without the support and guidance of those that have invested in me personally and professionally. We are forever grateful to the Kraft Family, Bill Belichick as well as the entire New England Patriots organization that has blessed our family in ways we can never repay. Our goal now is to serve the Texans organization and the Houston community by putting together a team that we all can be proud of on and off the field."

With quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ under contract, the biggest building block for Houston to construct "something special" is already in place.

Caserio spent 20 seasons with New England, much of the time as Bill Belichick's right-hand man. The 45-year-old Caserio rejoins fellow former Patriots front-office man Jack Easterby in Houston.

Caserio's first big decision with his new club will be hiring a new head coach to replace Bill O'Brien, who was fired four games into the 2020 season.

