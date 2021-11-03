Around the NFL

Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: 'In the end, no trade came to fruition'

Published: Nov 03, 2021 at 01:02 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

The Houston Texans' big asking price for ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ went unpaid by the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday as the NFL's trade deadline passed, so for now, the club is left to continue the awkward practice of designating one of the NFL's best quarterbacks as inactive each week.

"In the end, no trade came to fruition," said Texans GM Nick Caserio, via Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk790. "I don't have any comment on the mechanics and logistics."

Making a deal more difficult for the Texans are legal issues for Watson in the form of 22 civil lawsuits filed against him alleging sexual misconduct in massage sessions, and multiple ongoing investigations into those claims. Watson has not been charged with a crime.

Caserio declined to comment on what impact the allegations had on trade discussions. The Texans were seeking a package of compensation including three first-round draft picks for the three-time Pro Bowler, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Watson, whose relationship with the team soured before his legal problems arose, requested a trade in January. He has a no-trade clause in his contract, and agreed to waive it only for a trade to the Dolphins.

While negotiations with the Dolphins failed for now, Caserio indicated that talks with Miami could continue in the offseason.

"Right now, the focus is on the Miami Dolphins," Caserio said, via Wilson.

On Wednesday, the Dolphins moved on from speculation about the trade negotiations, as well. The play of second-year QB ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ has been under much scrutiny, leading to questions about his future as the club's starter with Watson making himself available only to Miami.

"Everyone develops at this own pace. I see him getting better on a weekly basis," Dolphins coach Brian Flores said of Tagovailoa. "Everyone's journey is a little bit different. This is his. I think he's done a good job. A lot of people may not feel that way."

Related Content

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley being re-tested after initially testing positive for COVID

Giants star RB Saquon Barkley has tested positive for COVID-19 on his initial test, casting doubt on his status for Week 9, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Nov. 3

The Panthers designated Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) for return from injured reserve. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Dolphins HC Brian Flores, GM Chris Grier stand by Tua Tagovailoa after standing pat at deadline

The Dolphins did not make the long-rumored trade for Deshaun Watson prior to Tuesday's trade deadline. The team's focus will now shift to supporting second-year talent Tua Tagovailoa as he continues his development for the remainder of the 2021 season.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, will not play in Week 9 vs. Chiefs

Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play against the Chiefs in Week 9, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas to miss rest of season due to setback with ankle injury

Michael Thomas' season is over before it began. The Saints wide receiver announced Wednesday on Twitter that he will not be able to play this season after enduring a setback with his surgically repaired ankle.
news

Joe Douglas in 'lockstep' with Saleh on Jets' QB situation: 'We'll cross that bridge when we get there'

Do the New York Jets have a brewing QB conundrum? After Mike White's breakout performance in Week 8 in relief of the injured Zach Wilson, GM Joe Douglas told reporters he's in 'lockstep' with Robert Saleh on how to handle the position.
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas dealing with new ankle issue, remains on PUP list

It does not appear likely that Michael Thomas is nearing a return to the New Orleans Saints. The star wide receiver is dealing with a new ankle injury that required a recent meeting with a specialist.
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson posts video throwing footballs day after pin removal

Russell Wilson's rehab from finger surgery is continue to move forward. The Seahawks QB posted a video Tuesday of him throwing a football a day after a pin was removed from his injured finger.
news

Rams GM Les Snead: Von Miller trade helps team now and long-term

Rams general manager Les Snead said the club shipping a second- and third-round pick for Miller continues L.A.'s team-building strategy and there's consideration about discussing a new contract.
news

Broncos GM George Paton: 'We're not approaching a rebuild'

Following the trade of Von Miller to the Rams on Monday, Broncos general manager George Paton let it be known Tuesday that no fire sale had been ignited and no rebuild is underway. 
news

Rams waive veteran WR DeSean Jackson after no trade comes to fruition

Unable to find a trade partner to take wide receiver ﻿DeSean Jackson﻿ before the NFL's Tuesday trade deadline, the Los Angeles Rams are waiving the veteran receiver, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW