Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: 'In the end, no trade came to fruition'

The Houston Texans' big asking price for ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ went unpaid by the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday as the NFL's trade deadline passed, so for now, the club is left to continue the awkward practice of designating one of the NFL's best quarterbacks as inactive each week.

"In the end, no trade came to fruition," said Texans GM Nick Caserio, via Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk790. "I don't have any comment on the mechanics and logistics."

Making a deal more difficult for the Texans are legal issues for Watson in the form of 22 civil lawsuits filed against him alleging sexual misconduct in massage sessions, and multiple ongoing investigations into those claims. Watson has not been charged with a crime.

Caserio declined to comment on what impact the allegations had on trade discussions. The Texans were seeking a package of compensation including three first-round draft picks for the three-time Pro Bowler, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Watson, whose relationship with the team soured before his legal problems arose, requested a trade in January. He has a no-trade clause in his contract, and agreed to waive it only for a trade to the Dolphins.

While negotiations with the Dolphins failed for now, Caserio indicated that talks with Miami could continue in the offseason.

"Right now, the focus is on the Miami Dolphins," Caserio said, via Wilson.

On Wednesday, the Dolphins moved on from speculation about the trade negotiations, as well. The play of second-year QB ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ has been under much scrutiny, leading to questions about his future as the club's starter with Watson making himself available only to Miami.