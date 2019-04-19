Texans GM: Long-term deal for Clowney 'still the plan'

The negotiations with Clowney always seemed tough on the surface. As athletic as the former No. 1 overall pick is, he's never had a double-digit sack season and is only now proving he can stay healthy enough for a full season. Does the production through five seasons match what it would take to hammer out a long-term deal? Or is letting Clowney play out the year under the tag and take the lay of the land make the most sense for the franchise? From the player's perspective, why should he give up a penny more than what an edge-rush-needy team might pay if he ever makes it to the open market?