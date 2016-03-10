Texans, Giants among big spenders with adjusted draft priorities

The Eagles moved past the Chip Kelly era by dumping several of his marquee players via trades that became official Wednesday. Though they didn't get any players back, they did move up in the draft, swapping fourth-round picks with the Titans in the Murray deal and acquiring the eighth overall pick from the Dolphins in exchange for Maxwell, Alonso and the 13th overall pick. The makeover continued in the marketplace, as the team concentrated its efforts on adding players familiar with new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's system. Bradham, Ron Brooks and McKelvin played under Schwartz in Buffalo in 2014, and their scheme knowledge should help the Eagles make a seamless transition. McLeod gives the team a versatile center fielder to pair with Malcolm Jenkins in the middle of the field. Daniel will jump into the quarterback competition after serving as a backup to Alex Smith in Kansas City under the direction of new coach Doug Pederson. Despite his modest deal, Daniel could push or supplant Sam Bradford if the former No. 1 overall pick doesn't play up to expectations this fall.