Texans get return engagement with Ravens

Quarterback Joe Flacco shines in Baltimore, where he'll be leading the Ravens in their first home playoff game since the 2006 season. Houston quarterback T.J. Yates enjoyed a cocoon-like environment last week, but he'll be in a totally different environment, especially with an offensive line that is geared more toward pushing forward and getting to the second level than it is toward pass protection. Baltimore, always stout against the run, will do whatever it takes to stifle the rushing attack of Arian Foster and Ben Tate. Will Yates be able to find Johnson enough to keep the Ravens honest?