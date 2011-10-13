Texans, Falcons, Jets hit bumps but still primed for playoffs

The franchise quarterback is not the only reason to have some faith in a club that has historically produced few reasons to hang your hat on them. The Raiders debacle aside, the offensive line has only allowed Schaub to be sacked an average of 1.8 times per game since 2009. Considering he's had back-to-back 4,000-yard seasons, that's saying something. The passing game also will likely get Johnson back soon, which registers as cause for optimism.