Texans exercise option to keep Schaub, give QB $10 million bonus

Published: Jan 03, 2010 at 05:00 PM

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans will exercise an option in Matt Schaub's contract that will give the quarterback a $10 million bonus and extend his contract for the next three years.

Schaub signed a six-year contract when he was traded from the Atlanta Falcons three seasons ago and the Texans had until March to decide if they wanted to exercise the option to keep him in Houston.

Owner Bob McNair says the team plans to do that. He says the decision "wasn't difficult at all" because of his performance this year.

Schaub led the league in yards passing with a franchise-best 4,770 yards in leading Houston (9-7) to its first winning record with a victory over New England on Sunday.

The Texans were eliminated from the playoffs late Sunday night with the New York Jets' win over Cincinnati.

