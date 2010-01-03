Texans exercise option to keep Schaub, give QB $10 million bonus

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans will exercise an option in Matt Schaub's contract that will give the quarterback a $10 million bonus and extend his contract for the next three years.
Owner Bob McNair says the team plans to do that. He says the decision "wasn't difficult at all" because of his performance this year.
Schaub led the league in yards passing with a franchise-best 4,770 yards in leading Houston (9-7) to its first winning record with a victory over New England on Sunday.
