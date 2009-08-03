Texans embarking on a playoffs-or-bust journey at camp

» Cushing became the first "victim" of rookie hazing Sunday night -- after his first day of practice since signing his contract on Saturday -- when several veteran teammates shaved off his long, black hair, which he had worn in a ponytail, into a tightly cropped Mohawk. The original plan was to shave his hair so that it resembled that of Schaub, whose hairline is receding on the sides, leaving a long and short patch of hair in the middle. But the Mohawk look actually is more dramatic. By all accounts, Cushing was a good sport about his rookie rite of passage. And the haircut didn't seem to bother his performance on the field. Late in Monday morning's practice, he made a nice interception of an Orlovsky pass.