Texans edge Falcons, win sixth straight

Published: Dec 04, 2011 at 07:49 AM

HOUSTON (AP) - Rookie T.J. Yates threw a touchdown pass in his first NFL start, Arian Foster rushed for 111 yards, and Houston overcame another hamstring injury to Andre Johnson to beat Atlanta 17-10 on Sunday.

The Texans (9-3) have won a franchise-record six straight games, a remarkable feat considering they're down to their third-string quarterback and have played the bulk of their streak without their star receiver. Johnson left in the third quarter after hurting his left hamstring. He injured his right hamstring in Week 4 and sat out six games.

The Falcons (7-5) sputtered offensively much of the day and lost for the second time in seven games. Houston's top-ranked defense knocked down two Matt Ryan passes in the end zone in the closing seconds.

