Texans edge Bears in a wet defensive battle

Published: Nov 11, 2012 at 03:52 PM

CHICAGO -- Arian Foster finished with 102 yards rushing and a touchdown catch, and the Houston Texans intercepted Jay Cutler twice before knocking him out of the game with a concussion on their way to a 13-6 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night.

In a showdown between two of the NFL's best teams, the Texans (8-1) beat the Bears (7-2) at their own game. They came away with four takeaways and Tim Dobbins delivered the biggest blow when he drove his helmet into Cutler late in the second quarter.

Foster was the only reliable offensive weapon on either side, particularly in the first half when he ran for 85 yards and made a sprawling catch for a 2-yard touchdown to put Houston ahead 10-3.

Otherwise, neither team got much going on a soggy night.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seven Professional Sports Leagues and International Federations Hold Seventh Joint Session to Advance the Health and Safety of Sports

news

Nationwide, NFL announce multiyear partnership renewal

Nationwide and the National Football League (NFL) have announced the multiyear renewal of their partnership that ensures Nationwide's ongoing designation as an official auto, home, life, business, agribusiness and pet insurance partner. The centerpiece of the agreement is its continued presenting sponsorship of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. 
news

Giants QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) being designated to return from injured reserve

Giants QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) is being designated for return off injured reserve and his practice window will be opened this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff lauds TE Sam LaPorta after rookie's career day: 'He's a clutch player'

Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta generated a career-high 140 receiving yards on nine catches with a touchdown in the team's 33-28 win over the Saints on Sunday, leading to praise from both teammates and opponents.