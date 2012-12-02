Texans down Titans, clinch playoff berth

Published: Dec 02, 2012 at 08:35 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Houston Texans clinched their second consecutive playoff berth and set a franchise record for wins in a season as they beat the Tennessee Titans 24-10 on Sunday.

Rookie linebacker Whitney Mercilus recovered a fumble and had two sacks, and the Texans (11-1) remain tied with the Atlanta Falcons for the best record in the NFL with their sixth consecutive win. After needing overtime the past two games, the Texans forced six turnovers they turned into 10 points and had six sacks of Jake Locker when they weren't batting down a handful of other passes.

The Texans swept the Titans (4-8), the team they replaced in Houston, for just the second time. Matt Schaub threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns, and Arian Foster ran for a TD.

The Titans debuted new offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, but they didn't help him out much as receivers repeatedly dropped balls.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

To re-live the Houston Texans clinching a playoff berth in high definition online, get NFL Game Rewind

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill's touchdown stands as highlight of 'Hard Knocks' season finale

As seen on the finale for "Hard Knocks: In Season With the Miami Dolphins," wide receiver Tyreek Hill would provide the biggest highlight for his squad in his return to Kansas City, racing for a 53-yard touchdown reception against the Chiefs.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Super Wild Card Weekend recap; Players we can't quit

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are joined by LaQuan Jones for the latest podcast.
news

John Schneider is in charge of coaching staff, personnel for first time as Seahawks GM

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider confirmed during a Tuesday news conference that for the first time in his career he will have authority over both the team's coaching staff and all football personnel matters.
news

Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit quits rugby to pursue dream of playing in NFL

Wales international Louis Rees-Zammit, one of the world's most exciting wingers, is quitting rugby to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL. The 22-year-old Rees-Zammit has accepted an invitation to join the NFL's international player pathway, his English club Gloucester said Tuesday.