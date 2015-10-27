Texans don't plan to add RB after Foster's latest injury

With Arian Foster headed to injured reserve, the Houston Texans' running back situation is back to square one, but won't make any additions.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning that the Texans don't plan to bring in a running back and will stick with a quartet of Alfred Blue, Jonathan Grimes, Chris Polk and Kenny Hilliard (practice squad), per a source informed of the situation.
The Texans worked out Pierre Thomas after Foster's first injury this season, but couldn't come to an agreement. Now they'll stick with the stable in house.
Blue will likely retain the lead duties, as was the case earlier in the season when Foster was out with an injured groin. However, don't be surprised to see more of Polk, who on film has done a better job creating holes and can be a threat out of the backfield. Polk got more run the past few weeks as Blue dealt with a toe injury.