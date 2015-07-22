Texans doctor: Jadeveon Clowney 'looks spectacular'

As we careen towards training camp the health of certain players will come into a clearer focus.
According to Houston Texans team physician, Dr. Walt Lowe, there is reason for optimism about Jadeveon Clowney.
Lowe recently told Forbes.com the pass rusher "looks spectacular," seven months removed from microfracture surgery. The doctor added there is no hard timetable for Clowney's return.
The Texans previously said they plan to ease the second-year player back into action when he is ready, but are hopeful for his availability Week 1.
Clowney played in just four games as a rookie, compiling seven tackles in a year marred by injury.
The No. 1 overall pick in 2014 suffered a right meniscus tear in the Texans' season opener and underwent arthroscopic knee surgery the next day. After attempts to return were stymied he underwent microfracture surgery in December.
"The real goal in the end is to have him be who he was before he got hurt," Lowe said, noting that the blow-flow restriction therapy the Texans used helped Clowney retain much of the girth in his quad, which normally withers after surgery.
Even with Lowe's optimism that's still one Bunyanesque if.
