Texans' Deshaun Watson: 'I'm built to take those hits'

"We've got to do a better job of making sure that maybe he doesn't take as many, and at the same time, it's a fine line area because that's part of his game," Texans coach Bill O'Brien said. "That's part of his game, and that's the way he plays the game. He enjoys that part of the game, to be honest with you. So, I think it's something that we continue to coach, and obviously we don't want an abundance of him getting hit, obviously, but sometimes it does happen."