Texans' DeAndre Hopkins was 'most banged up' in 2018

There are few passes that DeAndre Hopkins can't catch. Apparently, there are even fewer injuries that can keep him sidelined.
The Houston Texans wide receiver revealed to John McClain of The Houston Chronicle this weekend that he was battling not only foot, ankle, hamstring and thumb injuries that were listed on the injury report in the 2018 season but also a shoulder injury suffered in the campaign's final week.
"Last year was tough, not just physically but mentally," Hopkins said. "It's the most banged up I've ever been playing football.
"I was dealing with serious injuries a lot of people would have sat down for. But we had a good team that depended on me, and I never gave a thought to not playing unless the doctors told me I couldn't."
The two-time All-Pro Hopkins said that during Houston's 21-7 wild-card loss to the Indianapolis Colts he suffered torn ligaments but played through it.
"I tore ligaments in my shoulder completely off the bone," he said. "I tried to play even though I had only one (good) arm. We had a good team, and we had something good going. I know they needed me. It was hard."
Hopkins finished with five receptions on 10 targets for 37 yards against Indianapolis. The wideout had a career year in 2018, racking up career-bests in receptions (115) and receiving yards (1,572) and scoring 11 touchdowns.
An All-Pro and Pro Bowlers in consecutive seasons, Hopkins doesn't see last year's ailments limiting him in 2019.
"I plan to be," he said. "I'm trying to take care of my body. I'm resting my body and healing. This is going to be the best I've felt. I feel like I'm going to be better than ever.
"I'm trying to help my team win more games and be better than last year."
Houston opens its three-day mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, during which Hopkins is expected to continue rehabbing his foot and shoulder. The receiver expects to be ready to go by training camp in late July.