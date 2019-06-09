Around the NFL

Texans' DeAndre Hopkins was 'most banged up' in 2018

Published: Jun 09, 2019 at 01:38 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

There are few passes that DeAndre Hopkins can't catch. Apparently, there are even fewer injuries that can keep him sidelined.

The Houston Texans wide receiver revealed to John McClain of The Houston Chronicle this weekend that he was battling not only foot, ankle, hamstring and thumb injuries that were listed on the injury report in the 2018 season but also a shoulder injury suffered in the campaign's final week.

"Last year was tough, not just physically but mentally," Hopkins said. "It's the most banged up I've ever been playing football.

"I was dealing with serious injuries a lot of people would have sat down for. But we had a good team that depended on me, and I never gave a thought to not playing unless the doctors told me I couldn't."

The two-time All-Pro Hopkins said that during Houston's 21-7 wild-card loss to the Indianapolis Colts he suffered torn ligaments but played through it.

"I tore ligaments in my shoulder completely off the bone," he said. "I tried to play even though I had only one (good) arm. We had a good team, and we had something good going. I know they needed me. It was hard."

Hopkins finished with five receptions on 10 targets for 37 yards against Indianapolis. The wideout had a career year in 2018, racking up career-bests in receptions (115) and receiving yards (1,572) and scoring 11 touchdowns.

An All-Pro and Pro Bowlers in consecutive seasons, Hopkins doesn't see last year's ailments limiting him in 2019.

"I plan to be," he said. "I'm trying to take care of my body. I'm resting my body and healing. This is going to be the best I've felt. I feel like I'm going to be better than ever.

"I'm trying to help my team win more games and be better than last year."

Houston opens its three-day mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, during which Hopkins is expected to continue rehabbing his foot and shoulder. The receiver expects to be ready to go by training camp in late July.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles GM Howie Roseman on amassing more capital in 2023 draft: 'We're excited about Jalen Hurts'

When the Eagles traded a 2022 first-round pick for more draft capital in 2023, it begged the question whether they were committed to starting QB Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman addressed those questions Wednesday.

news

Deebo Samuel requests 49ers to trade him; WR unwilling to engage in contract talks

WR Deebo Samuel said he has asked the San Francisco 49ers to trade him, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones: You don't win the Super Bowl in the offseason

Stephen Jones noted Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan that the Cowboys aren't "done yet in free agency," but highlighted that even the future additions -- including in next week's draft -- wouldn't make or break the team.

news

Falcons LT Jake Matthews: 'Definitely surreal' Matt Ryan is no longer in Atlanta

Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews spent eight seasons protecting quarterback Matt Ryan's blind side. But now with Ryan in Indianapolis, Marcus Mariota is expected to start under center.

news

Justin Fields hopes new coaching staff 'will just tailor the plays to my skill set'

In his rookie campaign, Bears quarterback Justin Fields started 10 games, completing 58.9% of his passes for 1,870 yards, seven TDs, 10 interceptions and a 73.2 passer rating. There were flashes of a big arm and athletic ability, but inconsistent processing led to struggles.

news

Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. confident 'momentum and everything hasn't slowed down' after torn meniscus sidelined him for 2021 season

With Kevin O'Connell taking over the Vikings' head coaching reins, there is optimism aplenty in the Twin Cities, particularly for the offense, and tight end Irv Smith's healthy return is even more reason for anticipation.

news

Free-agent WR Jarvis Landry visiting with Saints on Wednesday

Former Dolphins, Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is visiting the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Buccaneers say they've had no discussions with Tom Brady on contract extension

Just how much longer Tom Brady intends to play remains to be seen, but for now, there has been no talk between Brady and the Bucs regarding extending him past the 2022 season.

news

Rams' Cooper Kupp not focused on resetting receiver market after lucrative offseason across NFL

Following a season in which he led the league in every major receiving category, Rams WR Cooper Kupp is hoping to receive compensation that allows his team to remain competitive as he enters a contract year.

news

New Panthers OC Ben McAdoo declares Sam Darnold as starting quarterback, then walks back statement

New Panthers OC Ben McAdoo named Sam Darnold the team's starting quarterback before realizing he jumped to a conclusion far too early as offseason programs ramp up.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, April 19

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had an anti-inflammatory shot in his arm last month, but said he's feeling good on L.A.'s first day of voluntary offseason practices.

news

Kyler Murray, veteran teammates won't attend Cardinals' voluntary workouts

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and many of his fellow veteran teammates will not participate in Arizona's offseason conditioning program, instead training on their own, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW