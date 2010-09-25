Texans DE Smith, WR Johnson expected to play vs. Cowboys

Published: Sep 25, 2010 at 11:20 AM

The Houston Texans added defensive end Antonio Smith to the team's weekly injury report on Saturday, listing the seven-year veteran as questionable with an illness, according to The Houston Chronicle.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Smith is expected to play in Sunday's in-state showdown with the Dallas Cowboys at Reliant Stadium.

Smith is credited with two total tackles and half a sack this season. He appeared in all 16 games for the Texans in 2009, registering 34 tackles, 4.5 sacks and an interception.

Texans All-Pro wideout Andre Johnson is also listed as questionable with an ankle injury, but said on Friday that he'd be in the lineup.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

