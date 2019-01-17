Around the NFL

Texans DE J.J. Watt underwent minor knee procedure

Published: Jan 17, 2019 at 07:22 AM
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

The early stages of the offseason often sees players undergoing medical procedures to address issues from the regular season, and one big defensive star apparently elected to go that route.

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt underwent a minor knee cleanup following the regular season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.

Rapoport adds Watt is "fine now" and the procedure served as maintenance on an injury that bothered Watt during the 2018 season.

After missing 11 games in 2017 with a broken leg, Watt returned with a vengeance the past season and announced he remains one of the NFL's elite players on either side of the ball.

Watt, a contender for the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year, started all 16 regular-season games in 2018. He totaled 47 tackles, 16 sacks, which ranked as the second-most in the league, and seven forced fumbles to help the Texans win the AFC North title. Watt was selected first-team All-Pro for the fifth time in his career.

