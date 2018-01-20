Texans DC Mike Vrabel named Titans head coach

"This is an incredible opportunity and one I have been preparing for my entire football life," Vrabel said in the same release. "I want to thank Amy, Jon and the entire Titans organization for putting their faith in me. I am excited to get to work and that work starts now. We want to build a culture around winning, competitiveness and toughness. Everything we do is going to be geared towards winning and being physical. We want to prepare our players so they know what to do, which will allow them to play fast and aggressive."