Texans' David Quessenberry helps raise funds for lymphoma benefit

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- HoustonTexans.com reported on how Houston Texans defensive end David Quessenberry, who is recovering from lymphoma, has raised $100,000 for awareness of the disease.
- The Belvoir Eagle in Stafford, Va., reported on how former NFL quarterback Doug Williams led a NFL Play 60 Challenge for hundreds of military kids last month.
- Medical Daily reported on a study in Scandinavian Journal of Medicine & Science that said loud noises can increase risk of knee injury because of the brain's confusion.
- ESPN.com reported that the NFL and the NFLPA will meet Tuesday to discuss personal conduct policies.
- In light of last month's controversy at the University of Michigan, the University of Minnesota announced Thursday it was adding a medical spotter for its football team, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.
- The Olympian in Olympia, Wash., featured area high school football trainers and their importance to their teams.
- WEYI-TV in Clio, Mich., reported that University of Michigan-Flint introduced a new device to monitor concussion recovery for student athletes.
- WHAM-TV in Rochester, N.Y., reported on local doctors, who said they are seeing an increase in concussion patients from athletics.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor