Texans' David Quessenberry helps raise funds for lymphoma benefit

Published: Oct 10, 2014 at 05:40 AM

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • Medical Daily reported on a study in Scandinavian Journal of Medicine & Science that said loud noises can increase risk of knee injury because of the brain's confusion.
  • ESPN.com reported that the NFL and the NFLPA will meet Tuesday to discuss personal conduct policies.
  • In light of last month's controversy at the University of Michigan, the University of Minnesota announced Thursday it was adding a medical spotter for its football team, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

