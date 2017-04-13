Texans' David Quessenberry finishes chemo treatment

Then he took down an unsuspecting bell:
The Houston Texans offensive lineman ripping the celebratory bell off the wall after completing his cancer treatment hits the perfect tune.
"P.S. this bell never stood a chance," Quessenberry wrote, along with an aspiring message, on his Instagram page.
The sixth-round pick in 2013 out of San Jose State, hasn't played in a regular-season NFL game. He was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 2014 and has battled the ups and downs since.
It's uncertain whether the 26-year-old will attempt an NFL return -- he remains on the Texans roster after spending last season on the non-football illness list. Whether or not Quessenberry decides to battle for an NFL job, he's already won a major fight.