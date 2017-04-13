Around the NFL

Texans' David Quessenberry finishes chemo treatment

Published: Apr 13, 2017 at 09:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

David Quessenberry whipped cancer.

Then he took down an unsuspecting bell:

The Houston Texans offensive lineman ripping the celebratory bell off the wall after completing his cancer treatment hits the perfect tune.

"P.S. this bell never stood a chance," Quessenberry wrote, along with an aspiring message, on his Instagram page.

The sixth-round pick in 2013 out of San Jose State, hasn't played in a regular-season NFL game. He was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 2014 and has battled the ups and downs since.

It's uncertain whether the 26-year-old will attempt an NFL return -- he remains on the Texans roster after spending last season on the non-football illness list. Whether or not Quessenberry decides to battle for an NFL job, he's already won a major fight.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 18 Saturday inactives: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens; Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

The official inactives for Saturday: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens; Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
news

2024 NFL Draft: No. 2 overall pick scenarios for Commanders, Patriots and Cardinals in Week 18

With a helping hand from NFL Research, Eric Edholm breaks down how the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots or Arizona Cardinals could end up with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert, WR Jaylen Waddle questionable to play vs. Bills

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) and WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) are questionable for the Dolphins' Week 18 showdown with the Buffalo Bills.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Buccaneers' Todd Bowles says QB Baker Mayfield (ribs) will play Sunday vs. Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (ribs) will play Sunday versus the Panthers and has a second chance to win the NFC South title, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Friday.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder) questionable for Sunday's game vs. Titans

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder) is officially questionable for Jacksonville's Week 18 contest against the division-rival Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
news

Maxx Crosby hopes Raiders retain interim coach Antonio Pierce: 'I'm sick of change. I'm sick of losing'

Raiders' star pass rusher Maxx Crosby expressed his desire for Las Vegas to retain interim head coach Antonio Pierce in order to bring consistency to the franchise. 
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry 'grateful' for time in Tennessee, 'fueled' heading into free agency in 2024

Titans RB Derrick Henry, who enters free agency in 2024, reflects on what could be his final game with Tennessee this Sunday against the Jaguars. 
news

Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud on win-and-in game vs. Colts: 'The time is now'

The Texans are a year ahead of where most predicted entering the season, but rookie QB C.J. Stroud indicated that Houston isn't merely satisfied being ahead of schedule -- they want yo see postseason action.
news

T.J. Watt on playoff chances: Steelers focused on taking care of 'our business' vs. Ravens 

The Pittsburgh Steelers sit in the 9th place in the AFC heading into this week's game against the Baltimore Ravens with a shot to move up into playoff position and for edge rusher T.J. Watt, the only focus is taking care of business Saturday afternoon. 
news

Eagles' Haason Reddick on turning defense around with play-caller change: 'It's a hard thing to do'

The Eagles are running out of time to stop their spiral before the playoffs, and Philadelphia linebacker Haason Reddick recognizes the difficulty in being able to mesh together enough before the playoffs after changing the defensive play-caller just weeks ago.