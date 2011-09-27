Texans cut RB Slaton, promote Ogbonnaya

UPDATE: The Texans announced Slaton's release at 3:45 CT on Tuesday.

The Houston Texans are cutting running back Steve Slaton, according to a league source.

Slaton, drafted in the third round in 2008 out of West Virginia, burst onto the scene as a rookie with 1,282 rushing yards, 50 receptions for 377 yards and 10 total touchdowns, but has gradually become a non-factor in the last three seasons.

After starting 15 games as a rookie, Slaton started 10 the following year, and just one game since.

Fumbling issues -- Slaton had three in 2008 and seven in 2009 -- as well as the emergence of Arian Foster, were mostly to blame for Slaton's decrease in production.

The undrafted Foster broke out of anonymity last season to lead the league with 1,616 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, while Slaton cotributed just 19 carries all season.

This season, as Foster has dealt with a nagging hamstring issue, second-year back Ben Tate has stepped in as Houston's primary running threat. Tate has racked up 301 yards in three games.

The Texans are promoting running back Chris Ogbonnaya from the practice squad to take Slaton's roster spot.

