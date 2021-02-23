Roundup: Texans create cap space by releasing OL Senio Kelemete, LB Peter Kalambayi

In an offseason expected to be full of cap-saving moves, the Houston Texans parted ways with two rotational players on Tuesday.

The Texans are releasing versatile veteran offensive lineman Senio Kelemete﻿, per the transaction wire. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport noted the move will create about $1.5 million in cap space. Houston also released linebacker Peter Kalambayi.

A fifth-round selection by the Cardinals in 2012, Kelemete, 30, signed a one-year extension with Houston last July after initially inking a three-year deal as a free agent in March 2018. Kelemete, who spent his rookie season in Arizona before spending the next five with the Saints, has started in 42 of his 88 career games played.

In Kalambayi's case, this will be his first foray into the free-agent market. The Stanford product was drafted by the Texans in the sixth round in 2018. He's racked up 33 tackles in 41 appearances.

