Around the NFL

Roundup: Texans create cap space by releasing OL Senio Kelemete, LB Peter Kalambayi

Published: Feb 23, 2021 at 04:45 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

In an offseason expected to be full of cap-saving moves, the Houston Texans parted ways with two rotational players on Tuesday.

The Texans are releasing versatile veteran offensive lineman Senio Kelemete﻿, per the transaction wire. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport noted the move will create about $1.5 million in cap space. Houston also released linebacker Peter Kalambayi.

A fifth-round selection by the Cardinals in 2012, Kelemete, 30, signed a one-year extension with Houston last July after initially inking a three-year deal as a free agent in March 2018. Kelemete, who spent his rookie season in Arizona before spending the next five with the Saints, has started in 42 of his 88 career games played.

In Kalambayi's case, this will be his first foray into the free-agent market. The Stanford product was drafted by the Texans in the sixth round in 2018. He's racked up 33 tackles in 41 appearances.

Here is other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Tuesday:

  • The Carolina Panthers signed offensive tackle Trent Scott to a one-year deal. Scott, an undrafted rookie in 2018, was claimed off waivers by Carolina last September. He started four games at left tackle in 2020 in place of an injured Russell Okung﻿.

Related Content

news

Around The NFL Podcast: Potential Surprise Cuts with Conor Orr

Conor Orr joins the Around The NFL room filled with heroes to talk potential surprise cuts and to look back on some stories of the great Chris Wesseling. 
news

Alex Smith: My comeback 'definitely threw a wrench' in Washington's plan

Alex Smith﻿ wants to continue his NFL career, but, based on comments he made in a recent interview, it sounds more and more like that might happen outside of Washington.
news

Chris Godwin faces potentially difficult decision between sticking with Bucs, cashing in as free agent

Chris Godwin is a Super Bowl champion, a title all football players chase and few achieve. But he's also a Super Bowl champion free agent, and he's in line to get paid. Will the WR stay in Tampa Bay for less?
news

Titans first-round OT Isaiah Wilson says he's 'done' in Tennessee in since-deleted tweet 

Following a rookie season in which he appeared in just one game amid trips to the reserve/COVID-19 list and off-the-field issues, offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson tweeted -- and later deleted -- that he was "done" as a Titan on Monday. 
news

Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake looks ahead to free agency: 'I feel like anything is up in the air'

After playing 2020 on the transition tag in his first full season with the Cardinals, running back Kenyan Drake said Tuesday he is unsure of where his pending free agency could lead this time around.
news

Former Panthers DT Kawann Short drawing interest from a few teams since being cut

The Carolina Panthers released defensive tackle ﻿Kawann Short﻿ last week. The eight-year veteran told SiriusXM NFL Radio he is already getting nibbles of interest: "We had a few teams reach out, but none set in stone."
news

K.J. Wright wants to stay with Seahawks, but not planning to take hometown discount

Seahawks LB ﻿K.J. Wright﻿ wants to stay in Seattle, but he doesn't plan on giving the team a hometown discount to do so. Wright told Jim Rome he didn't plan on taking anything other than a market-value deal.
news

Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp involved in personnel meetings

Detroit owner Sheila Ford Hamp is getting to know the inner workings of her club. Chris Spielman, who joined the Lions in January as a Special Assistant, told 97.1 The Ticket that Hamp is involved in the team's personnel meetings. 
news

NFL teams can start franchise tagging players today

February 23rd marks the opening of the franchise and transition tag window, which means we're in the final stages as teams prepare for the new league year and the start of free agency on March 17.
news

Lions head coach Dan Campbell OK with being known as a meathead

New Detroit head coach Dan Campbell had quite a memorable introductory press conference. And he's OK if people judge him as a meathead. "I have zero problem with it," Campbell said. 
news

Urban Meyer announces hiring of Amy Palcic to lead Jaguars team communications 

Widely regarded as one of the top PR people in the NFL, Amy Palcic has been hired by the Jaguars, new head coach Urban Meyer announced. Palcic's hiring comes after she was let go by the Texans in November. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW