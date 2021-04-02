Around the NFL

Texans could pursue QB Alex Smith if Deshaun Watson isn't on team this fall

Published: Apr 02, 2021 at 01:57 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Houston's quarterback situation remains uncertain, and the Texans might look outside for more help in the coming months.

The Texans could pursue the services of veteran signal-caller Alex Smith if ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ is not on the team this fall, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday.

Smith has a history with current Texans head coach David Culley from their time together in Kansas City, and with the situation regarding Watson far from resolved, general manager Nick Caserio could pursue additional options at the position with the hope of creating competition, per Pelissero. Veteran ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿ joined the Texans this offseason, and bringing in Smith would give the latter a chance to compete for a starting job, a role Smith believes he can still fulfill.

A potential pairing would bring Smith's winding career path nearly full circle, as he suffered his significant leg injury in 2018 in a game against the Texans.

"This would be a contingency plan of sorts for the Texans, in addition to having ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿," Pelissero said during Friday's edition of NFL NOW. "Look at what Nick Caserio has done at other positions. He wants competition on that roster. It's too soon to say right now whether there's any chance that Watson could be in a Houston uniform because again he has made clear publicly he does not intend to go back (to) the Texans. In terms of what plays out, again, with serious allegations, through civil suits, what would potentially play out through an NFL investigation which remains ongoing, all that remains to be seen. But those answers may be hard to come by in the less-than-four weeks we still have here prior to the NFL draft."

With Watson's future status unknown, Houston has received and continues to receive calls regarding a potential trade involving Watson, Pelissero added, but as Watson faces serious allegations in more than 20 civil lawsuits, a decision on his future might not come soon.

Watson currently faces 21 claims alleging indecent conduct and sexual assault during massage sessions. All 21 of the complaints have been filed in Harris County, Texas, and each of the plaintiffs are represented by Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee.

Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, released a statement Wednesday that includes signed statements from 18 women, who are professional massage therapists and have worked with Watson, in support of the Texans quarterback.

Authorities have declined to comment on the allegations. The NFL is investigating the allegations against Watson.

