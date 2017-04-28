Texans comfortable with Savage; Watson set to 'learn'

"They have a lot of weapons," Watson told Texans reporters Thursday, via comments distributed by the team. "They can spread you out. There's so many different things you can do from what I've seen and I've learned from Coach (Bill) O'Brien over the visits. They have a great defense. A great O-line, great weapons around me. For me, all I need to do is keep my head down, don't say anything, learn from all the veteran guys, learn from Tom Savage, learn from Brandon Weeden and just play my role, whatever role that is, play it well and help the team out, win."