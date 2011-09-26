Texans coach Kubiak hopeful Foster ready to return from injury

The start of a new week brings renewed hope that Arian Foster is closer to returning to the Houston Texans.
Texans coach Gary Kubiak said Monday that Foster, who sat out last Sunday's 40-33 loss to the New Orleans Saints with a lingering hamstring injury, could return in Week 4 to face the Pittsburgh Steelers.
On NFL Replay
NFL Replay will re-air
the New Orleans Saints' 40-33 win over the Houston Texans on Wednesday, Sept. 28
at 8 p.m. ET.
"I hope he's full-go, ready to go," Kubiak said, according to the team's official website. "We'll see. He was feeling good yesterday. Obviously, we decided to give him that week (off) this week, thought that it was the best thing to do as we go through this process with him. I know he's chomping at the bit today to get back on the field full-time, and we'll sit there and watch how he works, and hopefully everything's full-speed."
"Hopefully, the extra week gets us to where we're not dealing with any more setbacks and he's ready to go for the rest of the season," Kubiak said.
Foster led the NFL in rushing yards (1,616) and rushing touchdowns (16) last season. Ben Tate handled the bulk of the load the past two games, rushing 66 times for 301 yards and one TD.
Kubiak added that linebacker Mario Williams and cornerback Kareem Jackson are day to day with knee injuries, but he expects both players to be fine.