Texans closing facility during bye week due to player testing positive for COVID-19

The Houston Texans are closing their facility during the bye week.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that a player tested positive for COVID-19 leading to the facility shutdown, per a source informed of the situation.

Fortunately, Houston is on a bye week, which means a game isn't in jeopardy due to the positive test. Still, most non-player staff members are usually in the building during a bye week, so they will be sent home until given the all-clear.

The Texans, who will continue to test all other players during the bye week, released the following statement:

"Late last night, we received notice that a Texans player tested positive for COVID-19. In accordance with NFL protocols, the player immediately self-isolated and our Infection Control Officer and other members of the Infection Response Team began working with the NFL to perform contact tracing. Our facility will be closed today to players for deep cleaning. We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled bye week operations. The health and safety of our team, as well as our entire staff, are of highest priority."