Texans chairman Cal McNair apologizes for using anti-Asian slur at team event

Published: Oct 26, 2021 at 07:39 PM
Around the NFL Staff

Houston Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair apologized Tuesday for using an anti-Asian slur during a Texans charity golf tournament in May.

Bally Sports' Michael Silver reported Tuesday that McNair used the slur when referring to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm sorry that we couldn't get together last year, because of the China Virus," McNair reportedly told a crowd gathered at the Houston Texans Foundation Charity Golf Classic.

McNair issued an apology Tuesday via a team official.

"My comments at the event last May included an inappropriate choice of words," McNair said in a statement. "I immediately apologized to people who approached me then and I apologize again now. I know how important it is to choose my words carefully. I would never want to offend anyone."

NFL.com reached out to a league spokesperson for comment.

McNair has been the Texans' chairman since July of 2018 and CEO since January of 2019.

McNair's father, the late Robert "Bob" McNair, was the founder, senior chairman and chief executive officer of the Texans. Bob McNair died on Nov. 23, 2018.

ESPN reported in 2017 that Bob McNair told fellow owners and NFL executives at that year's Fall League Meeting that "we can't have the inmates running the prison" in regard to NFL players kneeling during the playing of the national anthem. McNair apologized and said that he "was not referring to our players" in his comments.

The Texans host the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday.

news

