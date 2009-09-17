Texans CB Robinson fined $25,000 for message on shoes

Published: Sep 17, 2009 at 11:06 AM

HOUSTON -- The Texans fined cornerback Dunta Robinson $25,000 for the "pay me Rick" shoes he wore during Sunday's season opener against the New York Jets.

Robinson was given the fine for conduct detrimental to the team. It was first reported by the Houston Chronicle.

The shoes' message targeted Texans general manager Rick Smith. Robinson has been upset that he and the Texans were unable to reach a long-term contract despite signing his franchise tender more than a week ago.

Robinson says he won't appeal the fine, but he told The Associated Press on Thursday that he wants to talk to Smith about the money being donated to a Boys and Girls Club or a needy family.

Robinson started in Sunday's game after less than a week of practice and had one tackle in Houston's 24-7 loss.

