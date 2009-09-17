Texans CB Robinson fined $25,000 for message on shoes

HOUSTON -- The Texans fined cornerback Dunta Robinson $25,000 for the "pay me Rick" shoes he wore during Sunday's season opener against the New York Jets.
Robinson was given the fine for conduct detrimental to the team. It was first reported by the Houston Chronicle.
Robinson says he won't appeal the fine, but he told The Associated Press on Thursday that he wants to talk to Smith about the money being donated to a Boys and Girls Club or a needy family.
Robinson started in Sunday's game after less than a week of practice and had one tackle in Houston's 24-7 loss.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press