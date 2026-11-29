Houston Texans offensive tackle Blake Fisher was inactive for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens after a video was posted to social media on Saturday showing him involved in an altercation in a parking lot and accusing him of getting physical with multiple women during the incident.

“We are aware of the incident involving Blake Fisher and are in the process of gathering additional information,” the Texans said Saturday in a statement provided to NFL.com. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

The video, posted by an Instagram user who goes by Kayla G., shows Fisher walking toward a parked car among a small group of people. Fisher ends up making contact with a woman who appears to push against him as he approaches the vehicle, after which several individuals step in and usher Fisher away to prevent further interaction.

The video then cuts to Fisher with two men standing between him and a woman filming. Once the woman mentions pressing charges for "putting your hands on me," Fisher replies, “Press charges, yes, please press charges. Thank you,” and gestures with a thumb’s up.

In her caption of the video, the poster claims she got out of the car once she saw Fisher physically hit one of her female friends. She also accuses him of pushing and slapping her.

Fisher, a second-round pick by Houston in the 2024 draft, has played in 40 games (16 starts) for the Texans, including one start and nine appearances this season.

The Texans host the Ravens on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.