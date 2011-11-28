Texans better off with Yates, not Leinart; more Week 12 notes

» I loved watching rookie corner Patrick Peterson take another punt back for a touchdown, his second against the Rams this season and fourth overall, tying an NFL record. I also loved Beanie Wells running the ball with speed and power, dominating the game as he led the Cards to their second win in three weeks against the Rams. Wells ran for 228 yards in front of the Rams faithful. Normally in dome stadiums, because of the trapped crowd noise, it is hard for the opposing offense to hear the snap count and it affects the run game. But that was not the case in St. Louis, as the Cards dominated the line of scrimmage and Wells was the difference in the game. Peterson is one of the most dynamic young players in the league, and each week he continues to amaze me. He makes playing in the NFL look like he is still in the SEC. He is a dominating player who will continue to get better with each game.