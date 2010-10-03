Texans bench Foster for first quarter in 'coach's decision'

Published: Oct 03, 2010 at 12:06 PM

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Arian Foster, the NFL's leading rusher, didn't start for the Houston Texans in Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders.

The Texans said Foster's absence was a "coach's decision."

Foster didn't play in the first quarter and was on the bench for the first drive of the second quarter. He entered the game with just under seven minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Backups Steve Slaton and Derrick Ward got off to a good start. Ward scored on a 33-yard touchdown run on Houston's opening drive, and Slaton had 47 yards from scrimmage in the first quarter.

Foster leads the NFL with 406 rushing yards through four games.

Houston played without leading wide receiver Andre Johnson, who was inactive with a sprained right ankle.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steve Wilks: Hard to pull P.J. Walker out of Panthers' starting QB job after upset win over Buccaneers

A week after a feeble offensive performance, Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker helped guide Carolina to a stunning 21-3 victory over the Buccaneers. Could the backup now keep the starting job?

news

Joe Burrow: Bengals 'finding our stride' in offensive explosion vs. Falcons

After leading an offensive explosion versus the Falcons on Sunday, Bengals QB Joe Burrow said he feels Cincinnati is finding its rhythm and 'finding our stride' after a slower start to the season.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Thumb 'felt great' in return victory over Lions

Dak Prescott's return from the thumb injury that knocked the Dallas starting QB out for five weeks wasn't an offensive explosion. Still, the Cowboys signal-caller passed the first test in a 24-6 victory over the Lions.

news

NFL stats and records, Week 7: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes puts himself among HOFers with performance vs. 49ers

NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Find out what were the other notable feats from Week 7.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE