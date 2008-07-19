Texans begin camp hoping for first playoff trip

![](../teams/profile?team=HOU)OPEN CAMP: July 25, Houston.

LAST YEAR: The Texans reached .500 for the first time last season, but that record might be misleading since the eighth win came against a Jaguars team that had already made the playoffs and rested most starters. Mario Williams had a breakout 14-sack season and new quarterback Matt Schaub looked good in his first year as a starter, but Houston's offense was slowed by injuries to he, Andre Johnson and Ahman Green.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: LT Duane Brown (first-round draft pick), LB Rosevelt Colvin, RB Chris Brown, CB Jacques Reeves.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: Assistant head coach Mike Sherman, LB Danny Clark, RB Ron Dayne.

CAMP NEEDS: Johnson must show he's recovered from the knee injury that kept him out of seven games last season and led him to offseason arthroscopic surgery. Brown, the rookie left tackle, will have to improve after being dominated by Williams in offseason workouts. Green's durability will be tested after he missed 10 games with knee swelling.