Texans beat Saints in New Orleans

Published: Aug 30, 2015 at 01:29 PM

NEW ORLEANS -- Brian Hoyer led scoring drives on two of his first three series since being named Houston's starting quarterback, and the Texans went on to a 27-13 preseason victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

All three Texans quarterbacks led scoring drives. Ryan Mallett, who was upset this past week upon learning he'd be the backup, threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Jaelen Strong. In the fourth quarter, Tom Savage hit Chandler Worthy for a 6-yard score.

Hoyer was 7 of 11 for 82 yards. Mallett was 9 of 17 for 77 yards.

The Saints (1-2) outgained the Texans (2-1), 393 yards to 292 yards, with New Orleans reserve running back Edwin Baker scoring on a 45-yard run.

But New Orleans' first two trips inside Houston's 20 produced only 3 points.

Drew Brees marched the Saints 75 yards for a field goal on his lone series.

