Texans' Arian Foster out for season with torn Achilles

Arian Foster suffered a torn Achilles and will miss the remainder of the season, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of his injury.
Foster was carted off the field with a non-contact leg injury late in the fourth quarter of Houston's 44-26 embarrassing loss to Miami.
Immediately after the game, Texans coach Bill O'Brien said of the injury, "It obviously didn't look good."
Foster left the game with 18 carries for 59 yards on the ground, five catches for 66 yards through the air and two touchdowns.
This marks another setback for Foster, who has rarely been fully healthy throughout his career and missed three games earlier this season with a groin injury.
Without Foster, the Texans will have to rely on DeAndre Hopkins as their only game-changing offensive skill player. Houston's offense already has holes at many positions, not to mention a gaping one under center, so the veteran running back's absence will not be easy to get over. Though Foster had been averaging just 2.6 yards per carry in his four appearances, his backups -- Alfred Blue and Chris Polk -- have failed to produce a consistent ground attack in his stead.
The AFC South is still very much winnable, even for the 2-5 Texans, who sit just one game back with four division games left to play. However, if Brian Hoyer and the Houston offense can't develop a stable attack in Foster's absence while simultaneously compensating for the Texans' inconsistent defense, then O'Brien's boys are in deep trouble.