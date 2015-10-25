Texans' Arian Foster out for season with torn Achilles

Without Foster, the Texans will have to rely on DeAndre Hopkins as their only game-changing offensive skill player. Houston's offense already has holes at many positions, not to mention a gaping one under center, so the veteran running back's absence will not be easy to get over. Though Foster had been averaging just 2.6 yards per carry in his four appearances, his backups -- Alfred Blue and Chris Polk -- have failed to produce a consistent ground attack in his stead.