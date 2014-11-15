Texans' Arian Foster (groin) inactive against Browns

The Houston Texans announced Saturday that Foster will not playSunday against the Cleveland Browns. The following day, the team officially declared Foster inactive. The star running back has a groin injury.
Foster suffered the injury in a Week 9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He sat out practices on Wednesday and Thursday following the team's bye before returning in a limited fashion on Friday.
Foster has been an All-Pro-level producer when healthy this season, tallying over 1,000 total yards and 10 touchdowns in just eight games.
Foster's absence counts as a significant setback for quarterback Ryan Mallett, who will make the first start of his career against the AFC North-leading Browns. Alfred Blue will step into Foster's role as the team's primary running back.
