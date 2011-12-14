Texans aim to keep pace with AFC's elite

Why to watch
The Texans secured the AFC South (playoff picture), but surely want to retain a top-two seed, with Baltimore, New England and Pittsburgh also with 10 wins already. With all of the injuries they have suffered, however, it's easy to wonder if Houston starts to rest some workhorses down the stretch.
Inside story
Cam Newton has taken a step back in ball protection the past few weeks, and his poor decisions with the ball keyed Atlanta's comeback win a week ago. Teams have taken away more of the deep stuff to Steve Smith as well. T.J. Yates comes in sky high after marshalling a few Tebow-esque drives in Cincy last week to secure the division title. Arian Foster is averaging just 3.2 yards per carry in the last three weeks -- Ben Tate looks fresher -- and has also lost his first two fumbles of the year in that span. Expect Andre Johnson to rest that hamstring another week.