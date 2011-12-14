Texans aim to keep pace with AFC's elite

Inside story

Cam Newton has taken a step back in ball protection the past few weeks, and his poor decisions with the ball keyed Atlanta's comeback win a week ago. Teams have taken away more of the deep stuff to Steve Smith as well. T.J. Yates comes in sky high after marshalling a few Tebow-esque drives in Cincy last week to secure the division title. Arian Foster is averaging just 3.2 yards per carry in the last three weeks -- Ben Tate looks fresher -- and has also lost his first two fumbles of the year in that span. Expect Andre Johnson to rest that hamstring another week.