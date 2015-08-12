Texans aim for Clowney return but won't rush LB back

Jadeveon Clowney's return from microfracture surgery on his knee could come soon, but the Houston Texans won't push it.
Coach Bill O'Brien said Tuesday that the team won't rush the linebacker back to the field if he's not physically ready. The target date for a return is next Monday.
"Yeah, look, Aug. 17 is the day that I think our medical team has talked to him about, but, again, with JD, it's if he feels ready to go on that day," O'Brien said, via the Houston Chronicle. "(If) his knee feels good, then he'll go. We're not going to rush him back. We feel like that's a good date for him, so, yeah, we're on target for that. Hopefully, he'll get out here and be able to do something that day."
We'll know next week whether Clowney meets that goal.
The impact the pass rusher could make on the field is one of the undersold storylines heading into the 2015 season. Combined with J.J. Watt and Vince Wilfork, the Texans could boast a devastating front if Clowney could ever get healthy and live up to the pre-draft hype.
