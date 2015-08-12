Around the NFL

Texans aim for Clowney return but won't rush LB back

Published: Aug 12, 2015 at 12:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jadeveon Clowney's return from microfracture surgery on his knee could come soon, but the Houston Texans won't push it.

Coach Bill O'Brien said Tuesday that the team won't rush the linebacker back to the field if he's not physically ready. The target date for a return is next Monday.

"Yeah, look, Aug. 17 is the day that I think our medical team has talked to him about, but, again, with JD, it's if he feels ready to go on that day," O'Brien said, via the Houston Chronicle. "(If) his knee feels good, then he'll go. We're not going to rush him back. We feel like that's a good date for him, so, yeah, we're on target for that. Hopefully, he'll get out here and be able to do something that day."

We'll know next week whether Clowney meets that goal.

The impact the pass rusher could make on the field is one of the undersold storylines heading into the 2015 season. Combined with J.J. Watt and Vince Wilfork, the Texans could boast a devastating front if Clowney could ever get healthy and live up to the pre-draft hype.

For other Texans anecdotes you should check Tuesday's recap of the opening episode of this season's Hard Knocks from show guru Dan Hanzus. You will not be disappointed.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Steve Smith's retirement news and predicts the training camp QB battles.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray credits 'edge,' 'different energy' for strong 2023 debut

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray credited the pressure of his first game back since suffering an ACL injury as the motivation he needed to perform well in his 2023 debut.
news

Bills QB Josh Allen puts blame on himself for Ken Dorsey's firing

Josh Allen put the blame on himself and his turnover-prone ways for Buffalo having to fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey this week.
news

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan on Brock Purdy's first start vs. Buccaneers: 'I think it was pretty good foreshadowing on how he's handled everything'

Brock Purdy is set to start at home Sunday against the Buccaneers -- the first team he started against during his memorable 2022 rookie campaign. 
news

Leading NFL in passing yards doesn't 'mean much' to Commanders QB Sam Howell: 'We haven't won enough games'

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, who leads the NFL in passing yards heading into Week 11 action, says it "doesn't mean much" to him since the team hasn't "won enough games."
news

New Raiders CB Jack Jones on Patriots' release: 'I would say it wasn't the best fit'

Former Patriots cornerback Jack Jones arrived to meet his new squad, the Raiders, on Wednesday and admitted his release from New England didn't sit well with him. 
news

Jets head coach Robert Saleh: Aaron Rodgers will have final say on potential return in 2023

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Wednesday he'll defer to Aaron Rodgers when the time comes to make a final decision on his return status from a torn Achilles.
news

Panthers HC Frank Reich taking back play-calling duties after giving them to OC Thomas Brown

Frank Reich announced he's resuming offensive play-calling duties starting this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. The Panthers head coach said the move is not a reflection of offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.
news

Week 11 NFL injury report for 2023 season

NFL.com is tracking injury status for each game in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson to start vs. Steelers after Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson will get the start this Sunday versus the Pittsburgh Steelers with Deshaun Watsonout for the rest of the season, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Wednesday.
news

Texans running back Devin Singletary, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb highlight Players of the Week

Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, Houston running back Devin Singletary highlight NFL's weekly honor roll. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to have season-ending surgery on a broken bone in his throwing shoulder., the team announced on Wednesday.